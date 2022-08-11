Here is what you need to look for: Allego N.V. (ALLG)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Allego N.V. (ALLG), which is $5.83 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $6.38 after opening rate of $3.74 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.67 before closing at $3.71.Recently in News on August 2, 2022, Allego Announces Participation at Needham’s 11th Annual Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics, & Clean Tech 1×1 Conference. Allego N.V. (“Allego”) (NYSE: ALLG), a leading pan-European public electric vehicle fast-charging network, today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Ton Louwers, and Chief Technology Officer, Alexis Galley, will participate in the “Plugged-In: A Panel on EV Charging” panel at Needham’s 11th Annual Virtual Industrial Tech, Robotics, & Clean Tech 1×1 Conference on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 9:00 am ET. Investors interested in a 1×1 meeting with the company management should contact their Needham sales representative. You can read further details here

Allego N.V. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Allego N.V. (ALLG) full year performance was -40.75%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Allego N.V. shares are logging -79.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 74.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.35 and $28.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 9518898 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Allego N.V. (ALLG) recorded performance in the market was -40.93%, having the revenues showcasing -28.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.63B, as it employees total of 149 workers.

The Analysts eye on Allego N.V. (ALLG)

Technical rundown of Allego N.V. (ALLG)

Raw Stochastic average of Allego N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.79%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.85%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.85%.

Considering, the past performance of Allego N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -40.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -41.23%, alongside a downfall of -40.75% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 46.12% in the 7-day charts and went down by 66.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -28.02% during last recorded quarter.