Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT), which is $3.15 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.55 after opening rate of $2.53 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.42 before closing at $2.55.Recently in News on August 11, 2022, Direct Digital Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Second Quarter 2022 Revenue Up 90% Year-Over-Year to $21.3 Million. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Direct Digital Holdings Inc. shares are logging -42.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 171.55% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.16 and $5.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 20581262 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) recorded performance in the market was -15.00%, having the revenues showcasing 21.43% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.89M, as it employees total of 57 workers.

The Analysts eye on Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Direct Digital Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.03, with a change in the price was noted +1.18. In a similar fashion, Direct Digital Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +59.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,338,502 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DRCT is recording 11.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 11.06.

Technical rundown of Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT)

Raw Stochastic average of Direct Digital Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.98%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 64.85% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 61.47%.

Considering, the past performance of Direct Digital Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -15.00%. The shares increased approximately by 18.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 78.32% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.43% during last recorded quarter.