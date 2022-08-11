Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is on the roll with an average volume of 636.85K in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO). It is currently valued at $15.03. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $16.30, after setting-off with the price of $15.90. Company’s stock value dipped to $15.43 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $16.16.Recently in News on June 2, 2022, Credo Introduces Industry Leading 40Gbps PAM3 SerDes Technology To Address New Markets Requiring High-speed, Low-Power Connectivity. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) today announced the availability of its Ostrich 40G, PAM3 Serializer/Deserializer (SerDes) PHY/PMA Intellectual Property (IP). Credo’s Ostrich IP provides a silicon proven platform which moves to 40G speeds from existing 20G deployments as a wide range of industry connectivity standards continue the trend of doubling in speed. The specification, development, and verification of the Ostrich 40G PAM3 IP was undertaken in cooperation with an industry leader in the consumer market. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd shares are logging -16.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 74.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.61 and $18.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1887245 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) recorded performance in the market was 38.71%, having the revenues showcasing 71.55% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.39B, as it employees total of 382 workers.

Specialists analysis on Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.30, with a change in the price was noted +1.08. In a similar fashion, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd posted a movement of +7.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 661,624 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CRDO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)

Raw Stochastic average of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd in the period of last 50 days is set at 65.49%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.07%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 38.71%. The shares increased approximately by 1.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 44.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 71.55% during last recorded quarter.