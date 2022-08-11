Buying a Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) is possibly the most advantageous right now

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) is priced at $0.25 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.246 and reached a high price of $0.2498, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.24. The stock touched a low price of $0.235.Recently in News on August 3, 2022, Luokung’s Digital Twin Intelligent Highway Management and Control Platform Passes Expressway Operation Inspection and Expert Committee Review. Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: LKCO) (“Luokung” or the “Company”), a leading spatial-temporal intelligent big data services company and provider of interactive location-based services (“LBS”) and high-definition maps (“HD Maps”) in China, today announced that Luokung’s independently developed digital twin visualized highway management and control platform (the “platform”) has passed the road operation inspection for a pilot demonstration project on the Shanghai-Wuhan Expressway. The platform also passed the review by members of the Chinese Academy of Engineering (“CAE”) and traffic safety related area experts, which ruled that the platform, as a product, has reached the international advanced level, significantly improving the efficiency of highway safety operation management and driving safety. You can read further details here

Luokung Technology Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.9200 on 02/11/22, with the lowest value was $0.1908 for the same time period, recorded on 07/26/22.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) full year performance was -82.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Luokung Technology Corp. shares are logging -85.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.19 and $1.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1685659 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO) recorded performance in the market was -60.08%, having the revenues showcasing -49.23% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 102.14M, as it employees total of 180 workers.

Analysts verdict on Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Luokung Technology Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4346, with a change in the price was noted -0.37. In a similar fashion, Luokung Technology Corp. posted a movement of -58.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,873,458 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LKCO is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Luokung Technology Corp. (LKCO): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Luokung Technology Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 19.37%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 23.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 21.38%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Luokung Technology Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -60.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -63.83%, alongside a downfall of -82.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.81% in the 7-day charts and went up by -41.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -49.23% during last recorded quarter.