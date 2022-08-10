ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 4.93M

At the end of the latest market close, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) was valued at $46.48. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $47.23 while reaching the peak value of $47.79 and lowest value recorded on the day was $45.35. The stock current value is $49.33.Recently in News on August 3, 2022, ZoomInfo to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences. ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), a global leader in modern go-to-market software, data, and intelligence, today announced that ZoomInfo executives expect to participate in the following investor events. For more information on specific events, presentation times, and webcast details (if available), visit the “News & Events” section on the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.zoominfo.com. You can read further details here

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $65.21 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $30.31 for the same time period, recorded on 06/14/22.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) full year performance was -24.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares are logging -37.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $30.31 and $79.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1285829 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) recorded performance in the market was -27.60%, having the revenues showcasing 9.78% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.33B, as it employees total of 2742 workers.

Specialists analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

During the last month, 16 analysts gave the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 44.18, with a change in the price was noted -7.76. In a similar fashion, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -13.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,171,791 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZI is recording 0.58 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.58.

Trends and Technical analysis: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI)

Raw Stochastic average of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 96.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.97%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -11.11%, alongside a downfall of -24.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 28.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.78% during last recorded quarter.