Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

At the end of the latest market close, Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) was valued at $66.03. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $65.44 while reaching the peak value of $66.10 and lowest value recorded on the day was $64.01. The stock current value is $66.12.Recently in News on August 9, 2022, Wynn Resorts, Limited Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) (the “Company”) today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Wynn Resorts Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $96.50 on 02/15/22, with the lowest value was $50.20 for the same time period, recorded on 06/23/22.

Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) full year performance was -31.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Wynn Resorts Limited shares are logging -38.46% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.71% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $50.20 and $107.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2013937 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN) recorded performance in the market was -22.35%, having the revenues showcasing 7.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.70B, as it employees total of 26950 workers.

Specialists analysis on Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Wynn Resorts Limited a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 10 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 66.00, with a change in the price was noted -11.11. In a similar fashion, Wynn Resorts Limited posted a movement of -14.45% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,959,298 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Raw Stochastic average of Wynn Resorts Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 75.95%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.18%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 81.17% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.54%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.04%, alongside a downfall of -31.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.52% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.03% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.66% during last recorded quarter.