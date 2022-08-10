Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.12M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX). It is currently valued at $0.25. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $0.26, after setting-off with the price of $0.2248. Company’s stock value dipped to $0.22 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $0.22.Recently in News on August 8, 2022, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update. Multiple development and data milestones expected from seclidemstat and SP-3164 programs in 2H22 Conference call and webcast today at 11:00 a.m. ET. You can read further details here

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.5420 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.1599 for the same time period, recorded on 05/24/22.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) full year performance was -73.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -79.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 53.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.16 and $1.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1982198 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX) recorded performance in the market was -50.54%, having the revenues showcasing 31.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.11M, as it employees total of 16 workers.

Specialists analysis on Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.2472, with a change in the price was noted -0.11. In a similar fashion, Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -31.34% for the period of last 100 days, recording 953,929 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SLRX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SLRX)

Raw Stochastic average of Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 84.80%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 84.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 65.62%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -50.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -49.04%, alongside a downfall of -73.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 44.09% in the 7-day charts and went up by 19.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 31.42% during last recorded quarter.