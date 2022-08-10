Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) was up 5.78%

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL), which is $1.83 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.0843 after opening rate of $1.76 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.71 before closing at $1.73.Recently in News on August 1, 2022, Swvl Adds a New Key Partner, City Group, the Leading Mass Transit Operator in Kuwait, to its SaaS Offering. Swvl Inc. (“Swvl” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SWVL), a global provider of transformative tech-enabled mass transit solutions, today announced its entry into a strategic partnership with City Group Co. KSCP (“City Group”), a leading transport operator and warehousing services provider, through which City Group will utilize Swvl’s Software as a Service (“SaaS”) offerings in Kuwait. Under the partnership, Swvl and City Group will work to provide the optimal transportation platform for serving Kuwaiti residents, in an effort to simplify their daily lives. The platform will feature a wide range of services, including on-demand, door-to-door, ride hailing, ride sharing and network buses, as well as school and corporate solutions. You can read further details here

Swvl Holdings Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) full year performance was -81.33%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Swvl Holdings Corp. shares are logging -83.95% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.42 and $11.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2454544 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Swvl Holdings Corp. (SWVL) recorded performance in the market was -81.52%, having the revenues showcasing -72.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 212.52M, as it employees total of 606 workers.

Raw Stochastic average of Swvl Holdings Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.87%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 14.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 6.81%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Swvl Holdings Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -81.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -81.56%, alongside a downfall of -81.33% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.78% in the 7-day charts and went up by -64.53% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -72.02% during last recorded quarter.