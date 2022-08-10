Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED): Investors are paying attention to this stock

At the end of the latest market close, Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) was valued at $0.19. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.19 while reaching the peak value of $0.19 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.17. The stock current value is $0.17.Recently in News on August 1, 2022, Ra Medical Systems Provides Update on its Annual Filings. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE American: RMED) (“Ra Medical” or the “Company) announces that its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 included in the Company’s Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 24, 2022 and Amended Form 10-K/A filed with the SEC on July 7, 2022 contained an audit report from its independent registered public accounting firm which included a going concern emphasis of matter paragraph. Release of this information is required by Section 610(b) of the NYSE American Company Guide. It does not represent any change or amendment to any of the Company’s filings for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. You can read further details here

Ra Medical Systems Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.6899 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.1531 for the same time period, recorded on 07/25/22.

Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) full year performance was -94.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares are logging -95.39% during the 52-week period from high price, and 9.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.15 and $3.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3108012 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED) recorded performance in the market was -89.22%, having the revenues showcasing -44.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.51M, as it employees total of 58 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.3236, with a change in the price was noted -0.25. In a similar fashion, Ra Medical Systems Inc. posted a movement of -59.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,132,386 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RMED is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Ra Medical Systems Inc. (RMED)

Raw Stochastic average of Ra Medical Systems Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 3.43%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.61%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.91%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ra Medical Systems Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -89.22%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -53.29%, alongside a downfall of -94.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 3.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by -51.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -44.90% during last recorded quarter.