Qualys Inc. (QLYS): Lucky investors are lined up for success

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Qualys Inc. (QLYS), which is $142.70 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $144.00 after opening rate of $135.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $133.00 before closing at $127.43.Recently in News on August 9, 2022, Qualys to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conference. Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings with interested investors at the following conference:. You can read further details here

Qualys Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $150.10 on 04/14/22, with the lowest value was $108.10 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

Qualys Inc. (QLYS) full year performance was 35.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Qualys Inc. shares are logging -4.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 38.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $102.76 and $150.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 973928 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Qualys Inc. (QLYS) recorded performance in the market was 3.99%, having the revenues showcasing 25.74% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.51B, as it employees total of 1876 workers.

Analysts verdict on Qualys Inc. (QLYS)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 130.93, with a change in the price was noted +15.19. In a similar fashion, Qualys Inc. posted a movement of +11.91% for the period of last 100 days, recording 372,959 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for QLYS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Qualys Inc. (QLYS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Qualys Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.66%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.14% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.62%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Qualys Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 3.99%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.41%, alongside a boost of 35.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.71% in the 7-day charts and went up by 9.59% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.74% during last recorded quarter.