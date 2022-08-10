Post Holdings Inc. (POST): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

For the readers interested in the stock health of Post Holdings Inc. (POST). It is currently valued at $87.31. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $91.48, after setting-off with the price of $90.63. Company’s stock value dipped to $89.71 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $90.30.Recently in News on August 9, 2022, Post Holdings Announces Pricing of Convertible Senior Notes Offering. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) (the “Company” or “Post”) today announced the pricing of its previously announced offering of the Company’s 2.50% convertible senior notes maturing in 2027 (the “Notes”) to eligible purchasers. In addition, the offering size was increased from $400.0 million to $500.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes. Post also granted the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days beginning on, and including, the date the Notes are first issued, up to an additional $75.0 million in aggregate principal amount of the Notes. The issuance and sale of the Notes are expected to settle on August 12, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Post Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $91.48 on 08/09/22, with the lowest value was $62.83 for the same time period, recorded on 03/08/22.

Post Holdings Inc. (POST) full year performance was 25.76%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Post Holdings Inc. shares are logging -4.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.57% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $61.67 and $91.48.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2446099 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Post Holdings Inc. (POST) recorded performance in the market was 22.42%, having the revenues showcasing 13.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.34B, as it employees total of 10735 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Post Holdings Inc. (POST)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 78.76, with a change in the price was noted +19.25. In a similar fashion, Post Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +28.20% for the period of last 100 days, recording 483,396 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for POST is recording 1.76 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.76.

Technical breakdown of Post Holdings Inc. (POST)

Raw Stochastic average of Post Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 77.23%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.51%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.01%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Post Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 22.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 33.07%, alongside a boost of 25.76% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.11% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.17% during last recorded quarter.