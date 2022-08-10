Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC). It is currently valued at $9.33. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $9.33, after setting-off with the price of $8.81. Company’s stock value dipped to $8.61 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $8.74.Recently in News on July 27, 2022, Ardmore Shipping Corporation Announces Financial Results For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2022. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) (“Ardmore”, the “Company” or “we”) today announced results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Ardmore Shipping Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.33 on 08/09/22, with the lowest value was $3.09 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) full year performance was 191.56%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ardmore Shipping Corporation shares are logging 3.78% during the 52-week period from high price, and 203.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.07 and $8.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1098346 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) recorded performance in the market was 176.04%, having the revenues showcasing 56.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 339.33M, as it employees total of 47 workers.

Analysts verdict on Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.74, with a change in the price was noted +5.25. In a similar fashion, Ardmore Shipping Corporation posted a movement of +128.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 656,074 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASC is recording 0.99 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.87.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Ardmore Shipping Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 90.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.17%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Ardmore Shipping Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 176.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 152.16%, alongside a boost of 191.56% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.19% in the 7-day charts and went down by 38.22% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 56.28% during last recorded quarter.