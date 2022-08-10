Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA): Does this stock hold the most enticing factor today?

At the end of the latest market close, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) was valued at $1.78. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.22 while reaching the peak value of $1.24 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.94. The stock current value is $0.95.Recently in News on August 9, 2022, Medicenna Announces Pricing of US$20 Million Public Offering of Units. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (“Medicenna” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MDNA, TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immunotherapy company, announced today that it has priced its previously-announced marketed underwritten public offering of 13,333,334 units (the “Unit”) of the Company in the Canada and in the United States at a price to the public of US$1.50 per Unit (the “Offering”). The gross proceeds to the Company from the Offering are expected to be approximately US$20 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commission and other expenses. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a “Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share at a price of US$1.85 per common share, subject to adjustment in certain events, during a period of 60 months following the date of the closing of the Offering. You can read further details here

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.0697 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.7600 for the same time period, recorded on 06/17/22.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) full year performance was -58.87%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. shares are logging -67.69% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.76 and $2.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3404311 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) recorded performance in the market was -41.72%, having the revenues showcasing -8.21% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 63.98M, as it employees total of 18 workers.

Specialists analysis on Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1820, with a change in the price was noted -0.41. In a similar fashion, Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. posted a movement of -30.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 123,082 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MDNA is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA)

Raw Stochastic average of Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.96%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 1.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.78%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -41.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -50.52%, alongside a downfall of -58.87% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -39.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by -19.49% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.21% during last recorded quarter.