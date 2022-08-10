Market data suggests positive returns on Semantix Inc. (STIX)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Semantix Inc. (STIX), which is $7.32 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.43 after opening rate of $5.32 while the lowest price it went was recorded $4.68 before closing at $4.91.

Semantix Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Semantix Inc. (STIX) full year performance was -49.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Semantix Inc. shares are logging -35.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 56.41% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.68 and $11.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2069066 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Semantix Inc. (STIX) recorded performance in the market was -50.20%, having the revenues showcasing -50.45% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 144.50M.

Market experts do have their say about Semantix Inc. (STIX)

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for STIX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Semantix Inc. (STIX)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Semantix Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -50.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -50.27%, alongside a downfall of -49.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -51.05% in the 7-day charts and went down by -50.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -50.45% during last recorded quarter.