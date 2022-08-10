Investors have a limited window left to buy Applied UV Inc. (AUVI)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Applied UV Inc. (AUVI), which is $1.84 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.0999 after opening rate of $1.65 while the lowest price it went was recorded $1.622 before closing at $1.70.Recently in News on July 22, 2022, Applied UV Declares Monthly Preferred Stock Dividend. Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM: AUVI) (“Applied UV” or the “Company”), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light (“UVC”) for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, today announced its Board of Directors has authorized the cash dividend to holders of Applied UV’s 10.5% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock. You can read further details here

Applied UV Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.2000 on 06/15/22, with the lowest value was $0.8664 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) full year performance was -77.83%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Applied UV Inc. shares are logging -80.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 112.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.87 and $9.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3854115 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Applied UV Inc. (AUVI) recorded performance in the market was -31.85%, having the revenues showcasing 82.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.44M, as it employees total of 61 workers.

Analysts verdict on Applied UV Inc. (AUVI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.6656, with a change in the price was noted +0.17. In a similar fashion, Applied UV Inc. posted a movement of +10.18% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,764,187 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AUVI is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Applied UV Inc. (AUVI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Applied UV Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.27%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 34.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 26.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.67%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Applied UV Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -31.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.75%, alongside a downfall of -77.83% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.20% in the 7-day charts and went up by -17.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 82.18% during last recorded quarter.