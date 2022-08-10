Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) market price of $0.68 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX), which is $0.68 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.7185 after opening rate of $0.71 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.676 before closing at $0.73.Recently in News on August 3, 2022, Ideanomics Launches WareSmart to Help Warehouse Operators Plan and Implement Clean Fleet Technologies for ISR Compliance. WareSmart is a free tool to help warehouse operators in the South Coast Air Quality Management District (SCAQMD) navigate ISR Rule 2305 and become compliant with the Warehouse Actions and Investments to Reduce Emissions (WAIRE) program. You can read further details here

Ideanomics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.4500 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.5071 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) full year performance was -73.02%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ideanomics Inc. shares are logging -73.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.51 and $2.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3687309 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) recorded performance in the market was -43.57%, having the revenues showcasing 20.54% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 342.70M, as it employees total of 110 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.7445, with a change in the price was noted -0.25. In a similar fashion, Ideanomics Inc. posted a movement of -26.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,355,367 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IDEX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Raw Stochastic average of Ideanomics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 34.41%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.48%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Ideanomics Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -43.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.61%, alongside a downfall of -73.02% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.55% in the 7-day charts and went down by -2.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 20.54% during last recorded quarter.