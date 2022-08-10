Here is what you need to look for: Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX), which is $21.16 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $21.56 after opening rate of $20.45 while the lowest price it went was recorded $19.23 before closing at $19.03.Recently in News on August 8, 2022, Pliant Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PLRX), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of fibrosis, today provided a corporate update and reported second quarter 2022 financial results. You can read further details here

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $23.00 on 07/11/22, with the lowest value was $3.96 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/22.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) full year performance was -8.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -12.45% during the 52-week period from high price, and 433.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.96 and $24.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1415939 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) recorded performance in the market was 56.74%, having the revenues showcasing 374.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 703.15M, as it employees total of 91 workers.

The Analysts eye on Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.36, with a change in the price was noted +13.51. In a similar fashion, Pliant Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +176.60% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,351,640 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PLRX is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Technical rundown of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX)

Raw Stochastic average of Pliant Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.63%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 60.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 55.08%.

Considering, the past performance of Pliant Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 56.74%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 92.54%, alongside a downfall of -8.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 22.38% in the 7-day charts and went up by -8.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 374.44% during last recorded quarter.