Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK): How investors can get the most out of their investments

For the readers interested in the stock health of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK). It is currently valued at $17.62. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $17.95, after setting-off with the price of $17.59. Company’s stock value dipped to $17.2101 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $17.49.Recently in News on August 3, 2022, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Announces Second Quarter Financial Results. Declares Dividend of $0.50 per share for Second Quarter 2022. You can read further details here

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $27.15 on 06/06/22, with the lowest value was $13.21 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) full year performance was 3.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares are logging -35.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.21 and $27.15.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2070571 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) recorded performance in the market was 9.31%, having the revenues showcasing -15.18% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 738.95M, as it employees total of 990 workers.

The Analysts eye on Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Genco Shipping & Trading Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 21.27, with a change in the price was noted -2.38. In a similar fashion, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited posted a movement of -11.80% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,194,585 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GNK is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.19.

Technical rundown of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

Raw Stochastic average of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.80%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 47.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.40%.

Considering, the past performance of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.31%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.82%, alongside a boost of 3.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -8.81% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.17% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -15.18% during last recorded quarter.