Formula One Group (FWONK): Investing has never been easier

At the end of the latest market close, Formula One Group (FWONK) was valued at $66.20. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $66.05 while reaching the peak value of $66.66 and lowest value recorded on the day was $63.90. The stock current value is $68.89.Recently in News on August 10, 2022, Liberty Media Corporation Prices Upsized Private Offering of $425 Million of 2.25% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2027. Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty”) (Nasdaq: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) announced today that it has priced and agreed to sell to initial purchasers in an upsized private offering $425 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.25% convertible senior notes due 2027 (the “Notes”). Liberty has also granted to the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the Notes are first issued, up to an additional $50 million principal amount of Notes. The Notes, as well as the associated cash proceeds, will be attributed to the Liberty Formula One tracking stock group. You can read further details here

Formula One Group had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $71.17 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value was $54.31 for the same time period, recorded on 05/10/22.

Formula One Group (FWONK) full year performance was 36.64%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Formula One Group shares are logging -3.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 46.36% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $47.07 and $71.17.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6177567 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Formula One Group (FWONK) recorded performance in the market was 4.68%, having the revenues showcasing 19.09% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.50B.

Market experts do have their say about Formula One Group (FWONK)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 63.55, with a change in the price was noted +9.56. In a similar fashion, Formula One Group posted a movement of +16.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,215,675 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Formula One Group (FWONK)

Raw Stochastic average of Formula One Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.63%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.00% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.21%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Formula One Group, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 4.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 7.05%, alongside a boost of 36.64% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.23% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.09% during last recorded quarter.