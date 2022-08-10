Forget What the Analysts Say and Check out Trade Data for Coty Inc. (COTY)

Coty Inc. (COTY) is priced at $7.28 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.54 and reached a high price of $7.54, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.56. The stock touched a low price of $7.22.Recently in News on August 2, 2022, Coty and Ant Group Reach Strategic partnership to Deploy Alipay+ Solution in Global Travel Retail Industry. Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) (“Coty”), one of the world’s leading beauty companies and global leaders in fragrance, has officially signed the Global Travel Retail Joint Business Partnership with Ant Group to enhance the cooperation in digitalization. The agreement means that Coty will be the first beauty company to reach the strategic partnership in travel retail to support digital platforms like Alipay and other digital payment methods at a global level through Alipay+, a suite of global cross-border mobile payments and marketing solutions operated by Ant Group. You can read further details here

Coty Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.82 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $5.90 for the same time period, recorded on 05/25/22.

Coty Inc. (COTY) full year performance was -13.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Coty Inc. shares are logging -34.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 23.39% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.90 and $11.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6915027 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Coty Inc. (COTY) recorded performance in the market was -30.67%, having the revenues showcasing 8.01% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.11B, as it employees total of 11430 workers.

Analysts verdict on Coty Inc. (COTY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.69, with a change in the price was noted -1.65. In a similar fashion, Coty Inc. posted a movement of -18.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 8,196,141 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for COTY is recording 1.38 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.24.

Coty Inc. (COTY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Coty Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 40.31%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.71% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 44.98%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Coty Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -30.67%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -15.15%, alongside a downfall of -13.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.62% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 8.01% during last recorded quarter.