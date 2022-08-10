Don’t Miss Out on this Buy-In Window for Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR). It is currently valued at $3.82. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.09, after setting-off with the price of $3.74. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.67 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.77.Recently in News on August 10, 2022, Borr Drilling Limited – Mandatory notification of trades. Reference is made to Borr Drilling Limited’s (“Borr Drilling”) (NYSE: “BORR”) (OSE: “BORR”) stock exchange announcements of August 10, 2022, relating to the pricing of the equity offering through the subscription and allocation of a total of 69,444,444 new common shares (the “Offer Shares”), each at a subscription price of USD 3.60 per Offer Share (equivalent to NOK 35.00 per Offer Share), raising gross proceeds of USD 250 million. The Offer Shares will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange. You can read further details here

Borr Drilling Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.96 on 06/02/22, with the lowest value was $1.75 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) full year performance was 185.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Borr Drilling Limited shares are logging -45.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 239.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.12 and $6.96.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1635587 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Borr Drilling Limited (BORR) recorded performance in the market was 83.01%, having the revenues showcasing -6.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 515.78M, as it employees total of 517 workers.

The Analysts eye on Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Borr Drilling Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.39, with a change in the price was noted +0.72. In a similar fashion, Borr Drilling Limited posted a movement of +23.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,757,114 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of Borr Drilling Limited (BORR)

Raw Stochastic average of Borr Drilling Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 30.25%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.45% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.33%.

Considering, the past performance of Borr Drilling Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 83.01%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 65.35%, alongside a boost of 185.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.08% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.91% during last recorded quarter.