Do Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) beta value of 2.09 signposts another twist?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR). It is currently valued at $18.07. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $18.56, after setting-off with the price of $18.00. Company’s stock value dipped to $17.55 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $16.69.Recently in News on August 8, 2022, Par Pacific Holdings Reports Strong Second Quarter 2022 Results. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: PARR) (“Par Pacific” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.10 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $11.66 for the same time period, recorded on 03/16/22.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) full year performance was 18.41%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. shares are logging -14.36% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $11.66 and $21.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1722814 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) recorded performance in the market was 9.58%, having the revenues showcasing 35.25% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.08B, as it employees total of 1336 workers.

The Analysts eye on Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.37, with a change in the price was noted +6.25. In a similar fashion, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +52.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 799,601 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PARR is recording 4.74 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 4.64.

Technical rundown of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR)

Raw Stochastic average of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.94%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.88%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 75.22%.

Considering, the past performance of Par Pacific Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 9.58%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.05%, alongside a boost of 18.41% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.25% during last recorded quarter.