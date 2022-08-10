Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: VTEX (VTEX)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of VTEX (VTEX), which is $3.97 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $5.48 after opening rate of $4.52 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.84 before closing at $4.93.Recently in News on July 26, 2022, VTEX to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 11, 2022. VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the enterprise digital commerce platform for premier brands and retailers, the leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and now expanding globally, will release the financial results for its second fiscal quarter ended June 30th, 2022, via conference call and audio webcast, on August 11, 2022, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time. You can read further details here

VTEX had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.94 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $2.66 for the same time period, recorded on 07/14/22.

VTEX (VTEX) full year performance was -87.69%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VTEX shares are logging -88.10% during the 52-week period from high price, and 49.25% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.66 and $33.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 515746 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VTEX (VTEX) recorded performance in the market was -62.97%, having the revenues showcasing -17.46% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 710.43M, as it employees total of 1727 workers.

Market experts do have their say about VTEX (VTEX)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the VTEX a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.63, with a change in the price was noted -2.98. In a similar fashion, VTEX posted a movement of -42.88% for the period of last 100 days, recording 479,030 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VTEX is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

Technical breakdown of VTEX (VTEX)

Raw Stochastic average of VTEX in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 46.45%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.41% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.98%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of VTEX, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -62.97%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -43.53%, alongside a downfall of -87.69% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.75% in the 7-day charts and went down by 34.12% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -17.46% during last recorded quarter.