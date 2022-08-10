CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) Quarterly Performance is 33.56%: Here is the Surprise Factor

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) is priced at $64.16 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $63.00 and reached a high price of $64.51, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $60.30. The stock touched a low price of $61.36.Recently in News on August 4, 2022, CONSOL Energy Announces Results for the Second Quarter 2022 and Initiates Enhanced Shareholder Return Program. Today, CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) reported financial and operating results for the period ended June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

CONSOL Energy Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $66.05 on 07/28/22, with the lowest value was $19.11 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) full year performance was 189.40%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CONSOL Energy Inc. shares are logging -2.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and 235.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.11 and $66.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 929720 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) recorded performance in the market was 182.52%, having the revenues showcasing 33.56% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.20B, as it employees total of 1575 workers.

Specialists analysis on CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 49.46, with a change in the price was noted +34.17. In a similar fashion, CONSOL Energy Inc. posted a movement of +113.94% for the period of last 100 days, recording 807,779 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CEIX is recording 0.66 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.62.

Trends and Technical analysis: CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX)

Raw Stochastic average of CONSOL Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.69%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 88.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 72.79%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 182.52%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 165.67%, alongside a boost of 189.40% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.60% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 33.56% during last recorded quarter.