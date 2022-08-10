Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC): Investing has never been easier

For the readers interested in the stock health of Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC). It is currently valued at $13.10. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $14.00, after setting-off with the price of $12.03. Company’s stock value dipped to $11.9793 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $12.20.Recently in News on June 24, 2022, Century Therapeutics Announces Its Addition to the Russell Microcap® Index. Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ: IPSC), an innovative biotechnology company developing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies in immuno-oncology, today announced that it is set to join the Russell Microcap Index at the conclusion of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 27, 2022. You can read further details here

Century Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.83 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $7.32 for the same time period, recorded on 05/09/22.

Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC) full year performance was -57.61%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Century Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -60.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 78.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.32 and $32.90.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 714759 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC) recorded performance in the market was -17.40%, having the revenues showcasing 56.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 776.96M, as it employees total of 170 workers.

Specialists analysis on Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.27, with a change in the price was noted -0.09. In a similar fashion, Century Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -0.68% for the period of last 100 days, recording 111,445 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IPSC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Trends and Technical analysis: Century Therapeutics Inc. (IPSC)

Raw Stochastic average of Century Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 86.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 82.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.99%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -17.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.82%, alongside a downfall of -57.61% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 20.29% in the 7-day charts and went down by 52.86% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 56.51% during last recorded quarter.