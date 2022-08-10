Buying a Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) is possibly the most advantageous right now

At the end of the latest market close, Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) was valued at $1.46. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.60 while reaching the peak value of $1.60 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.35. The stock current value is $2.34.Recently in News on May 31, 2022, Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited Declared A Special Cash Dividend. Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a special dividend of approximately $0.06 per ordinary share, in cash, payable on June 23, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 13, 2022. You can read further details here

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6500 on 08/10/22, with the lowest value was $1.0700 for the same time period, recorded on 07/11/22.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) full year performance was -43.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited shares are logging -9.64% during the 52-week period from high price, and 118.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.07 and $2.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 37082576 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) recorded performance in the market was -28.93%, having the revenues showcasing 4.99% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.31M, as it employees total of 68 workers.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4189, with a change in the price was noted +0.85. In a similar fashion, Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited posted a movement of +57.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 391,737 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLWT is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.81%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 78.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 61.65% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 64.09%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -28.93%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -9.47%, alongside a downfall of -43.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.36% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.99% during last recorded quarter.