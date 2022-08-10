Boiling and ready to burst as Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) last month performance was -18.69%

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) is priced at $0.32 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.31 and reached a high price of $0.3383, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.32. The stock touched a low price of $0.30.Recently in News on July 28, 2022, Clarus Therapeutics Announces Notice of Allowance for Additional Patent Claims Covering JATENZO® (testosterone undecanoate). JATENZO is the first and only FDA-approved oral softgel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males who have deficient testosterone due to certain medical conditions. You can read further details here

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.9400 on 04/20/22, with the lowest value was $0.2605 for the same time period, recorded on 07/27/22.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) full year performance was -96.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares are logging -98.96% during the 52-week period from high price, and 24.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.26 and $31.24.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1756026 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) recorded performance in the market was -87.02%, having the revenues showcasing -42.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.83M, as it employees total of 16 workers.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6768, with a change in the price was noted -0.45. In a similar fashion, Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -57.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,869,642 in trading volumes.

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CRXT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 21.93%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 49.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.71%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -87.02%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -75.54%, alongside a downfall of -96.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 7.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -42.14% during last recorded quarter.