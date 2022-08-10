BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ): What Top Wall Street Players are saying

For the readers interested in the stock health of BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ). It is currently valued at $17.18. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $17.18, after setting-off with the price of $17.05. Company’s stock value dipped to $17.05 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $11.73.Recently in News on August 9, 2022, MTY Food Group Inc. to Acquire Bbq Holdings, Inc. for $17.25 Per Share. MONTREAL, August 9th, 2022 – MTY Food Group Inc. (“MTY” or the “Company”) (TSX:MTY) and BBQ Holdings, Inc. (“BBQ Holdings”) (NASDAQ:BBQ) today announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) under which MTY would acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of BBQ Holdings for cash consideration of US$17.25 per BBQ Holdings share representing total transaction value of approximately US$200 million (C$257 million) (the “Transaction”), including BBQ Holdings’ net debt. The terms and conditions of the Merger Agreement were unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies. The Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions including receipt of applicable regulatory approvals. Upon completion of the Transaction, BBQ Holdings will become a subsidiary of MTY and the shares of BBQ Holdings will be de-listed from NASDAQ. You can read further details here

BBQ Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.40 on 02/16/22, with the lowest value was $9.95 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ) full year performance was 28.98%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BBQ Holdings Inc. shares are logging -1.26% during the 52-week period from high price, and 72.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.95 and $17.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1602024 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ) recorded performance in the market was 8.46%, having the revenues showcasing 41.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 186.23M, as it employees total of 397 workers.

Analysts verdict on BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.86, with a change in the price was noted +2.91. In a similar fashion, BBQ Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +20.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 48,598 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BBQ is recording 0.22 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.20.

BBQ Holdings Inc. (BBQ): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of BBQ Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 100.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 100.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.99% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.30%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of BBQ Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 12.80%, alongside a boost of 28.98% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 43.17% in the 7-day charts and went down by 70.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 41.87% during last recorded quarter.