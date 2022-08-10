Analysts Mean recommendation for Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) was 2.40: Is this the key time?

For the readers interested in the stock health of Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT). It is currently valued at $1.28. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $1.46, after setting-off with the price of $1.43. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.13 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.53.Recently in News on August 9, 2022, Shift Announces Merger with CarLotz; a New Business Plan that Enables the Company to Achieve Profitability in 2024; Appointment of new CEO; also Releases Q2 Results. Shift to merge with CarLotz, a leading used vehicle consignment business; combined company estimated to have approximately $125 million of cash if the merger closes at the end of the year. You can read further details here

Shift Technologies Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.8450 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.6025 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) full year performance was -85.47%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Shift Technologies Inc. shares are logging -86.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 112.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.60 and $9.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3281935 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT) recorded performance in the market was -62.46%, having the revenues showcasing 21.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 92.16M, as it employees total of 1360 workers.

Analysts verdict on Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.3244, with a change in the price was noted -0.66. In a similar fashion, Shift Technologies Inc. posted a movement of -34.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,639,653 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SFT is recording 11.87 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 7.02.

Shift Technologies Inc. (SFT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Shift Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 72.27%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.68%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.27%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Shift Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -62.46%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -34.02%, alongside a downfall of -85.47% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.30% in the 7-day charts and went down by 23.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 21.90% during last recorded quarter.