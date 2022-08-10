American Vanguard Corporation (AVD): Don’t disregard this ominous signal

At the end of the latest market close, American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) was valued at $24.17. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $23.76 while reaching the peak value of $23.76 and lowest value recorded on the day was $17.85. The stock current value is $18.29.Recently in News on August 9, 2022, American Vanguard Reports Second Quarter & Midyear 2022 Results. Significant Demand Continues, Gross Margins Increase, Midyear Net Income Doubles, Full Year Performance Targets Reiterated. You can read further details here

American Vanguard Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $25.99 on 06/03/22, with the lowest value was $13.82 for the same time period, recorded on 02/24/22.

American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) full year performance was 14.03%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, American Vanguard Corporation shares are logging -29.63% during the 52-week period from high price, and 32.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.82 and $25.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1647644 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) recorded performance in the market was 11.59%, having the revenues showcasing -11.30% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 559.31M, as it employees total of 804 workers.

The Analysts eye on American Vanguard Corporation (AVD)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the American Vanguard Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.02, with a change in the price was noted +0.91. In a similar fashion, American Vanguard Corporation posted a movement of +5.24% for the period of last 100 days, recording 315,754 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AVD is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.26.

Technical rundown of American Vanguard Corporation (AVD)

Raw Stochastic average of American Vanguard Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.41%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.74%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.57%.

Considering, the past performance of American Vanguard Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.59%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.19%, alongside a boost of 14.03% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -21.13% in the 7-day charts and went down by -16.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -11.30% during last recorded quarter.