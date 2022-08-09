ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.73

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) is priced at $1.23 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $1.25 and reached a high price of $1.27, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $1.25. The stock touched a low price of $1.23.Recently in News on August 9, 2022, ZK International Wins a $75 million bid in “High Quality Drinking Water Household Project”. ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN) (“ZKIN”, “ZK International” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that ZK International continues its success with procuring projects throughout China. Recently, ZK International has won a $75 million bid in the project known as the “Shenzhen Water Market Project”, where companies bided to be the supplier of the stainless-steel pipes and fittings supplier of “High Quality Drinking Water Household Project” (Phase 7 and 8) and “Community Water Supply Network Renovation Project” (phase 7 and 8). You can read further details here

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.7799 on 01/14/22, with the lowest value was $0.8510 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) full year performance was -60.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. shares are logging -75.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 44.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.85 and $4.94.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 17772014 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) recorded performance in the market was -10.07%, having the revenues showcasing 14.68% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 36.20M, as it employees total of 271 workers.

Specialists analysis on ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ZK International Group Co. Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1591, with a change in the price was noted +0.25. In a similar fashion, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. posted a movement of +23.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 288,793 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ZKIN is recording 0.28 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN)

Raw Stochastic average of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 50.64%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 54.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 78.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 86.46%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -10.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -14.38%, alongside a downfall of -60.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.76% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.00% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.68% during last recorded quarter.