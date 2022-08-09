Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

At the end of the latest market close, Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) was valued at $9.95. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $10.00 while reaching the peak value of $10.25 and lowest value recorded on the day was $9.90. The stock current value is $10.01.Recently in News on August 5, 2022, VIPSHOP Publishes First ESG Report: On the Path to Carbon Neutrality for a Better Future. In July, VIPSHOP, a leading online discount retailer for brands in China, released its first ESG report, 2021 VIPSHOP Environmental, Social and Governance Report, detailing the company’s endeavors and accomplishments in the areas of environmental, social and corporate governance in 2021 in terms of energy conservation and carbon reduction, responsible management, customer service and sustainable supply chain. VIPSHOP is on track to enhance its green and low-carbon development, with the goal of achieving the integration of its ESG initiatives across the entirety of the value chain and ensuring that the resulting social benefits lead to a better future. You can read further details here

Vipshop Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.58 on 06/27/22, with the lowest value was $5.75 for the same time period, recorded on 03/15/22.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) full year performance was -42.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vipshop Holdings Limited shares are logging -44.14% during the 52-week period from high price, and 74.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.75 and $17.91.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1873464 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) recorded performance in the market was 18.45%, having the revenues showcasing 35.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.68B, as it employees total of 8013 workers.

The Analysts eye on Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Vipshop Holdings Limited a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 14 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.10, with a change in the price was noted +1.58. In a similar fashion, Vipshop Holdings Limited posted a movement of +18.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,647,867 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VIPS is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)

Raw Stochastic average of Vipshop Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.16%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.77%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 76.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.05%.

Considering, the past performance of Vipshop Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.82%, alongside a downfall of -42.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.30% in the 7-day charts and went up by -1.78% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 35.19% during last recorded quarter.