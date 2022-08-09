Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU): Recent activity puts odds in your favor

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU), which is $4.80 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $4.95 after opening rate of $3.50 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.50 before closing at $3.60.Recently in News on July 14, 2022, Universal Security Instruments Announces its Fourth-Quarter and Year-End Results. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE Amex: UUU) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and its fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. You can read further details here

Universal Security Instruments Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.25 on 04/12/22, with the lowest value was $2.27 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/22.

Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) full year performance was -22.71%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Universal Security Instruments Inc. shares are logging -40.88% during the 52-week period from high price, and 111.45% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.27 and $8.12.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 516683 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU) recorded performance in the market was 41.18%, having the revenues showcasing 60.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 10.80M, as it employees total of 12 workers.

The Analysts eye on Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Universal Security Instruments Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.45, with a change in the price was noted +1.15. In a similar fashion, Universal Security Instruments Inc. posted a movement of +31.51% for the period of last 100 days, recording 120,116 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UUU is recording 0.70 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Universal Security Instruments Inc. (UUU)

Raw Stochastic average of Universal Security Instruments Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.92%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.30% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.12%.

Considering, the past performance of Universal Security Instruments Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 41.18%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 81.82%, alongside a downfall of -22.71% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 47.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by 50.94% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 60.00% during last recorded quarter.