This is to seal it as XP Inc. (XP) shares are up 45.32% from its 52-week low

XP Inc. (XP) is priced at $24.66 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $24.37 and reached a high price of $25.30, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $23.77. The stock touched a low price of $24.10.Recently in News on July 15, 2022, XP Inc. Reports 2Q22 KPIs. XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), a leading, technology-driven platform and a trusted provider of low-fee financial products and services in Brazil, announced today its 2Q22 KPIs. The Portuguese version of this release can be accessed in the Press Release section on the IR website. You can read further details here

XP Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $36.36 on 02/16/22, with the lowest value was $16.97 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

XP Inc. (XP) full year performance was -48.65%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, XP Inc. shares are logging -53.54% during the 52-week period from high price, and 45.32% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.97 and $53.08.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7067622 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the XP Inc. (XP) recorded performance in the market was -14.20%, having the revenues showcasing 22.44% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 13.60B, as it employees total of 6192 workers.

Market experts do have their say about XP Inc. (XP)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 23.20, with a change in the price was noted -4.48. In a similar fashion, XP Inc. posted a movement of -15.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,169,412 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for XP is recording 2.39 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.25.

Technical breakdown of XP Inc. (XP)

Raw Stochastic average of XP Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.32%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.30%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.59%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of XP Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -23.13%, alongside a downfall of -48.65% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.14% in the 7-day charts and went down by 33.37% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.44% during last recorded quarter.