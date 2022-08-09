The countdown is on: Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC), which is $47.07 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $50.46 after opening rate of $50.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $46.495 before closing at $50.48.Recently in News on August 3, 2022, Kulicke & Soffa Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results. Delivers Strong Financial Performance; Strategic Execution Continues. You can read further details here

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $65.70 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $37.35 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) full year performance was -27.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. shares are logging -37.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $37.35 and $75.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1147928 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) recorded performance in the market was -22.25%, having the revenues showcasing -8.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.74B, as it employees total of 2854 workers.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 49.71, with a change in the price was noted -8.72. In a similar fashion, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. posted a movement of -15.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 809,662 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KLIC is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.21%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 57.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.38%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -22.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.77%, alongside a downfall of -27.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.53% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.67% during last recorded quarter.