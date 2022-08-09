The countdown is on: Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) is priced at $3.83 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.48 and reached a high price of $3.99, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.41. The stock touched a low price of $3.48.Recently in News on August 5, 2022, Greenidge Generation Announces Date for Release of Second Quarter 2022 Results, Provides Details for Management Presentation. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) (“Greenidge”), a vertically integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company, expects to release its financial results for the second quarter of 2022 on Monday, August 15, 2022 after the market close. Greenidge’s earnings results will be posted to its website http://ir.greenidge.com once released. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $17.86 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $2.40 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. shares are logging -93.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.58% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.40 and $60.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 654081 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) recorded performance in the market was -76.14%, having the revenues showcasing -36.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 152.97M, as it employees total of 467 workers.

The Analysts eye on Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.26, with a change in the price was noted -3.53. In a similar fashion, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. posted a movement of -47.96% for the period of last 100 days, recording 672,593 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GREE is recording 0.79 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.48.

Technical rundown of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE)

Raw Stochastic average of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.43%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 89.13% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 81.49%.

Considering, the past performance of Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -76.14%. The shares increased approximately by 29.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 36.30% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -36.69% during last recorded quarter.