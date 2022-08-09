The clock is ticking: Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX)

For the readers interested in the stock health of Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX). It is currently valued at $9.74. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $10.7999, after setting-off with the price of $10.56. Company’s stock value dipped to $9.3201 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $10.94.Recently in News on July 26, 2022, Virax Biolabs Introduces Monkeypox and Varicella-Zoster Viruses Real-Time PCR Detection Kit. Kits Available in July for Distribution. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Virax Biolabs Group Limited shares are logging -66.41% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.40 and $29.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 811256 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) recorded performance in the market was -46.48%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 108.80M, as it employees total of 6 workers.

Specialists analysis on Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX)

Trends and Technical analysis: Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -46.48%.