The clock is ticking: Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL)

Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) is priced at $28.48 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $30.78 and reached a high price of $31.18, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $30.56. The stock touched a low price of $28.01.Recently in News on August 8, 2022, Castle Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results. Q2 2022 revenue increased 53% over Q2 2021 to $34.8 millionDelivered 11,034 total test reports in Q2 2022, an increase of 57% compared to Q2 2021Skin cancer gene expression profile test report volume increased 44% compared to Q2 2021Raising 2022 Revenue Guidance to $130–135 million from $118–123 millionConference call and webcast today at 4:30 p.m. ET. You can read further details here

Castle Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $48.40 on 03/01/22, with the lowest value was $15.58 for the same time period, recorded on 06/16/22.

Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) full year performance was -60.35%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Castle Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -63.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 82.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.58 and $78.58.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 599233 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL) recorded performance in the market was -33.57%, having the revenues showcasing 34.66% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 760.13M, as it employees total of 342 workers.

The Analysts eye on Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 26.58, with a change in the price was noted -7.98. In a similar fashion, Castle Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of -21.89% for the period of last 100 days, recording 343,894 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CSTL is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Castle Biosciences Inc. (CSTL)

Raw Stochastic average of Castle Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.01%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 65.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 84.34% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.34%.

Considering, the past performance of Castle Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -33.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.66%, alongside a downfall of -60.35% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.67% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 34.66% during last recorded quarter.