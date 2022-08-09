The clock is ticking: Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU)

At the end of the latest market close, Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) was valued at $0.58. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.58 while reaching the peak value of $0.6095 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.56. The stock current value is $0.29.Recently in News on August 9, 2022, Aytu BioPharma Announces Pricing of Public Offering. Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (the “Company” or “Aytu”) (NASDAQ:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of (i) 21,505,814 shares of its common stock, and, in lieu of common stock to certain investors that so chose, pre-funded warrants to purchase 1,750,000 shares of its common stock, and (ii) accompanying warrants (the “Common Warrants”) to purchase 23,255,814 shares of its common stock (the “Offering”). The shares of common stock (or pre-funded warrants) and the accompanying Common Warrants will be issued separately but can only be purchased together in this Offering. The combined public offering price for each share of common stock and accompanying Common Warrant is $0.43, and the combined offering price for each pre-funded warrant and accompanying Common Warrant is $0.429, which equals the public offering price per share of the common stock and accompanying Common Warrant, less the $0.001 per share exercise price of each pre-funded warrant. The aggregate gross proceeds from the Offering are expected to be approximately $10 million, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Aytu. All of the securities in the Offering will be sold by Aytu. The Offering is expected to close on August 11, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Aytu BioPharma Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.5900 on 01/04/22, with the lowest value was $0.2800 for the same time period, recorded on 08/09/22.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) full year performance was -85.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Aytu BioPharma Inc. shares are logging -92.86% during the 52-week period from high price, and -36.27% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.45 and $4.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8894146 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU) recorded performance in the market was -56.87%, having the revenues showcasing 2.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 21.10M, as it employees total of 175 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Aytu BioPharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6763, with a change in the price was noted -0.81. In a similar fashion, Aytu BioPharma Inc. posted a movement of -74.22% for the period of last 100 days, recording 958,545 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AYTU is recording 0.29 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.23.

Technical breakdown of Aytu BioPharma Inc. (AYTU)

Raw Stochastic average of Aytu BioPharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 0.27%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.77% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 28.25%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Aytu BioPharma Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -56.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -54.52%, alongside a downfall of -85.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 14.36% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.05% during last recorded quarter.