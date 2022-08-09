Take note of this Trade Activity: Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)

At the end of the latest market close, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) was valued at $6.93. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.00 while reaching the peak value of $7.00 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.88. The stock current value is $6.15.Recently in News on August 4, 2022, Voyager Therapeutics Prioritizes Pipeline and Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results. Pipeline prioritizes tau antibody for Alzheimer’s disease and gene therapies for GBA1 Parkinson’s disease and SOD1 ALS, each program employing efficient paths to human proof of biology. You can read further details here

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.60 on 04/20/22, with the lowest value was $2.60 for the same time period, recorded on 01/24/22.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) full year performance was 85.80%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -41.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 150.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.46 and $10.60.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 757149 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR) recorded performance in the market was 126.94%, having the revenues showcasing -0.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 254.98M, as it employees total of 101 workers.

Analysts verdict on Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Voyager Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.90, with a change in the price was noted -0.40. In a similar fashion, Voyager Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of -6.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 512,315 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VYGR is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Inc. (VYGR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Voyager Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.06%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.54% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 68.60%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Voyager Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 126.94%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 89.81%, alongside a boost of 85.80% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -4.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by -6.39% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.97% during last recorded quarter.