SOS Limited (SOS) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 65.64%: What to Expect?

At the end of the latest market close, SOS Limited (SOS) was valued at $6.94. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $7.15 while reaching the peak value of $10.3199 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.05. The stock current value is $9.91.Recently in News on July 22, 2022, SOS Regains Compliance with NYSE Minimum Price Continued Listing Criterion. SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS) (the “Company” or “SOS”) today announced that it has received a notification letter from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) dated July 14, 2022, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the NYSE’s continued listing criterion of a minimum share price as set forth in Section 802.01C of the NYSE Listed Company Manual. You can read further details here

SOS Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $48.74 on 02/18/22, with the lowest value was $4.91 for the same time period, recorded on 07/15/22.

SOS Limited (SOS) full year performance was -93.54%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SOS Limited shares are logging -94.32% during the 52-week period from high price, and 101.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.91 and $174.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5410417 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SOS Limited (SOS) recorded performance in the market was -75.89%, having the revenues showcasing -56.02% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 51.93M, as it employees total of 167 workers.

SOS Limited (SOS) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SOS Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.03, with a change in the price was noted -19.49. In a similar fashion, SOS Limited posted a movement of -66.29% for the period of last 100 days, recording 409,874 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SOS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

SOS Limited (SOS): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of SOS Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.91%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 53.87%.

If we look into the earlier routines of SOS Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -75.89%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -70.40%, alongside a downfall of -93.54% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares 76.96% in the 7-day charts and went up by 30.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -56.02% during last recorded quarter.