SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 679.11K

At the end of the latest market close, SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) was valued at $6.14. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.50 while reaching the peak value of $6.9241 and lowest value recorded on the day was $6.03. The stock current value is $3.91.Recently in News on August 9, 2022, SKYX Achieves Historic U.S. Standardization Approval Vote – a Major Milestone Towards Mandatory Status for Safety of Consumers and Professionals. SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) (d You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SKYX Platforms Corp. shares are logging -75.56% during the 52-week period from high price, and 114.83% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.82 and $16.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2103085 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX) recorded performance in the market was -48.19%, having the revenues showcasing -39.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 489.66M, as it employees total of 26 workers.

Analysts verdict on SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SKYX Platforms Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.75, with a change in the price was noted -10.03. In a similar fashion, SKYX Platforms Corp. posted a movement of -73.66% for the period of last 100 days, recording 472,254 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SKYX is recording 0.42 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.40.

SKYX Platforms Corp. (SKYX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of SKYX Platforms Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 21.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 56.36% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 69.12%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of SKYX Platforms Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -48.19%. The shares increased approximately by 3.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 185.58% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -39.27% during last recorded quarter.