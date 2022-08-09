Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) was down -8.43%

For the readers interested in the stock health of ESS Tech Inc. (GWH). It is currently valued at $4.13. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $4.64, after setting-off with the price of $4.57. Company’s stock value dipped to $4.05 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $4.51.Recently in News on July 19, 2022, ESS Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. ESS Tech, Inc. (“ESS,” “ESS Inc.”) (NYSE:GWH), a U.S. manufacturer of long-duration batteries for utility-scale and commercial energy storage applications, announced today that it will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. EDT to discuss financial results for its second quarter 2022 ended June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

ESS Tech Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.93 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $2.59 for the same time period, recorded on 07/05/22.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) full year performance was -58.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ESS Tech Inc. shares are logging -85.72% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.46% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.59 and $28.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1024121 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) recorded performance in the market was -63.90%, having the revenues showcasing -18.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 588.57M, as it employees total of 160 workers.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) in the eye of market guru’s

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.43, with a change in the price was noted -0.12. In a similar fashion, ESS Tech Inc. posted a movement of -2.82% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,266,752 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GWH is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.01.

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ESS Tech Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 73.16%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 87.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.27%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ESS Tech Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -63.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -22.08%, alongside a downfall of -58.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.68% in the 7-day charts and went down by 25.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -18.38% during last recorded quarter.