Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) was valued at $2.28. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.22 while reaching the peak value of $2.27 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.975. The stock current value is $2.05.Recently in News on August 8, 2022, Rockley Photonics Names Richard Kuntz, M.D., to Board of Directors. Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced that it named Richard Kuntz, M.D., M.Sc., to its board of directors. Dr. Kuntz will join the board as an independent director, effective August 8, 2022. You can read further details here

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) full year performance was -79.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited shares are logging -87.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 12.02% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.83 and $16.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1235282 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY) recorded performance in the market was -52.87%, having the revenues showcasing -37.69% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 286.20M, as it employees total of 302 workers.

Analysts verdict on Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.00, with a change in the price was noted -2.12. In a similar fashion, Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited posted a movement of -50.84% for the period of last 100 days, recording 879,795 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RKLY is recording 0.33 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 15.12%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.19%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.40% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 51.40%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -52.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -41.60%, alongside a downfall of -79.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -16.67% in the 7-day charts and went up by -18.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.69% during last recorded quarter.