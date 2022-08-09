RiceBran Technologies (RIBT): Investing has never been easier

Let’s start up with the current stock price of RiceBran Technologies (RIBT), which is $0.35 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.35 after opening rate of $0.32 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.309 before closing at $0.31.Recently in News on August 1, 2022, RiceBran Technologies to Host Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call on August 11th, at 4:30 p.m. EST. RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT), a global leader in the development and production of critical nutritional and functional ingredients derived from small and ancient grains for the healthy food, nutraceutical, pet care and animal feed markets, announced that Peter Bradley, Executive Chairman and Todd Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Thursday, August 11th, at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss the Company’s financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. You can read further details here

RiceBran Technologies had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.8995 on 06/08/22, with the lowest value was $0.2700 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/22.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) full year performance was -63.15%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, RiceBran Technologies shares are logging -64.49% during the 52-week period from high price, and 28.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.27 and $0.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1901519 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the RiceBran Technologies (RIBT) recorded performance in the market was -0.69%, having the revenues showcasing -20.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 17.61M, as it employees total of 101 workers.

Analysts verdict on RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5240, with a change in the price was noted -0.06. In a similar fashion, RiceBran Technologies posted a movement of -14.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,163,216 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RIBT is recording 0.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

RiceBran Technologies (RIBT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of RiceBran Technologies in the period of last 50 days is set at 10.68%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 32.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.20%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of RiceBran Technologies, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.69%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 5.03%, alongside a downfall of -63.15% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by -13.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -20.34% during last recorded quarter.