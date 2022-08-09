Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

At the end of the latest market close, Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) was valued at $0.50. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.51 while reaching the peak value of $0.5113 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.4815. The stock current value is $0.53.Recently in News on July 29, 2022, Revelation Biosciences Inc. Announces Closing of $5 Million Public Offering. Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a clinical-stage life sciences company that is focused on the development of immunologic-based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, today announced the closing on July 28, 2022 of its previously announced public offering of 8,333,334 shares of its common stock, together with warrants to purchase up to 8,333,334 shares of its common stock at an offering price to the public of $0.60 per share and associated warrant. The warrants have an exercise price of $0.60 per share, are exercisable upon issuance, and will expire five years following the date of issuance. You can read further details here

Revelation Biosciences Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.2900 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.4036 for the same time period, recorded on 06/01/22.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) full year performance was -95.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Revelation Biosciences Inc. shares are logging -95.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 30.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $11.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1859869 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) recorded performance in the market was -95.14%, having the revenues showcasing -38.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.54M, as it employees total of 14 workers.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Revelation Biosciences Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8918, with a change in the price was noted -0.70. In a similar fashion, Revelation Biosciences Inc. posted a movement of -56.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,779,043 in trading volumes.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (REVB): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Revelation Biosciences Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.86%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 6.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 4.64% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.18%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Revelation Biosciences Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -95.14%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -79.36%, alongside a downfall of -95.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by -60.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -38.84% during last recorded quarter.