ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO): Up ahead of its competition

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) is priced at $0.99 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.71 and reached a high price of $0.76, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.73. The stock touched a low price of $0.7029.Recently in News on August 9, 2022, Subsidiary of ReTo Eco-Solutions Wins Bid to Develop RMB1.318 Billion EOD Project. ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: RETO) (the “Company”) today announced that the consortium led by the Company’s subsidiary REIT Ecological Technology Co., Ltd. (“REIT Eco”) has won the bid for the Longxi County Comprehensive Land Management and Logistics Zone (Yangjia River Band) EOD Project, an ecological oriented development project in Longxi County, Gansu Province, China(the “EOD Project”). You can read further details here

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.7700 on 01/21/22, with the lowest value was $0.6000 for the same time period, recorded on 07/22/22.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) full year performance was -13.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. shares are logging -70.53% during the 52-week period from high price, and 65.03% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.60 and $3.36.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 27397255 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) recorded performance in the market was -56.77%, having the revenues showcasing -10.38% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 28.29M, as it employees total of 115 workers.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.8456, with a change in the price was noted -0.09. In a similar fashion, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. posted a movement of -8.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 351,405 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RETO is recording 0.41 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 55.56%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.56%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 66.34%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -56.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -44.33%, alongside a downfall of -13.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.02% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.38% during last recorded quarter.