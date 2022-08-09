Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI): Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

At the end of the latest market close, Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) was valued at $0.95. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.859 while reaching the peak value of $0.98 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.826. The stock current value is $0.94.Recently in News on August 9, 2022, Reliance Global Group to Present at the Q3 Investor Summit on August 16th. via NewMediaWire — Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI; RELIW) (“Reliance”, “we” or the “Company”), which combines artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based technologies with the personalized experience of a traditional insurance agency, today announced that Ezra Beyman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Moshe Fishman, Director of Insurtech, and Grant Barra, Senior VP of Operations of Reliance Global Group, will be presenting at the Q3 Investor Summit, hosted by the Investor Summit Group, being held virtually on August 16-17, 2022. You can read further details here

Reliance Global Group Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.4899 on 01/05/22, with the lowest value was $0.8021 for the same time period, recorded on 08/02/22.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) full year performance was -69.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Reliance Global Group Inc. shares are logging -91.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.80 and $10.49.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1694716 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI) recorded performance in the market was -85.26%, having the revenues showcasing -62.93% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 14.79M, as it employees total of 43 workers.

Analysts verdict on Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Reliance Global Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.5921, with a change in the price was noted -4.44. In a similar fashion, Reliance Global Group Inc. posted a movement of -82.74% for the period of last 100 days, recording 559,874 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for RELI is recording 0.72 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.64.

Reliance Global Group Inc. (RELI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Reliance Global Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 5.35%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.03%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 12.07% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 10.11%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Reliance Global Group Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -85.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -78.96%, alongside a downfall of -69.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 15.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by -49.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -62.93% during last recorded quarter.