Quotient Limited (QTNT): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

Quotient Limited (QTNT) is priced at $0.28 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.262 and reached a high price of $0.31, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.25. The stock touched a low price of $0.2502.Recently in News on August 2, 2022, Quotient Limited to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 9th. Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT), a commercial-stage diagnostics company, today announced that financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2022 will be released before market open on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. You can read further details here

Quotient Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6050 on 01/03/22, with the lowest value was $0.2301 for the same time period, recorded on 06/30/22.

Quotient Limited (QTNT) full year performance was -92.30%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Quotient Limited shares are logging -92.58% during the 52-week period from high price, and 22.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.23 and $3.79.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2551321 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Quotient Limited (QTNT) recorded performance in the market was -89.15%, having the revenues showcasing -45.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 38.04M, as it employees total of 436 workers.

Specialists analysis on Quotient Limited (QTNT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Quotient Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5334, with a change in the price was noted -0.66. In a similar fashion, Quotient Limited posted a movement of -70.14% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,736,906 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Quotient Limited (QTNT)

Raw Stochastic average of Quotient Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 14.18%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.76% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.42%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -89.15%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -81.13%, alongside a downfall of -92.30% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.53% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -45.83% during last recorded quarter.