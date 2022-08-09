Meeting and exceeding analyst predictions: Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

At the end of the latest market close, Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) was valued at $0.30. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.285 while reaching the peak value of $0.3299 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.28. The stock current value is $0.32.Recently in News on July 14, 2022, Guardforce AI to Participate in the Benzinga All Access Event on July 22nd. Guardforce AI Co., Limited (“Guardforce AI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GFAI, GFAIW), an integrated security solutions provider, announced today that Terence Yap, Chairman of Guardforce AI, will be participating in the Benzinga All Access event taking place on July 22, 2022. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Guardforce AI Co. Limited shares are logging -95.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 29.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.25 and $7.50.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7887955 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) recorded performance in the market was -72.22%, having the revenues showcasing -50.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.36M, as it employees total of 1781 workers.

Specialists analysis on Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Guardforce AI Co. Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6539, with a change in the price was noted -0.70. In a similar fashion, Guardforce AI Co. Limited posted a movement of -68.75% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,805,439 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Raw Stochastic average of Guardforce AI Co. Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.62%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 55.04%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 33.69% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.53%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -72.22%. The shares increased approximately by 9.13% in the 7-day charts and went up by -34.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -50.34% during last recorded quarter.